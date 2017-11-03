Downham Market adopts recycling initiative

Organisations committed to recycling will be at Town Square in Downham today to launch the Sainsbury’s Discovery Communities programme.

The programme is based on a £1 million-pilot scheme developed by the supermarket in Derbyshire last year.

Different activities were trialled to encourage people to reduce their food waste and improve their recycling.

The Downham event and the Discovery programme will be opened by town mayor, Frank Daymond, and is the first of a series of innovative activities designed to raise awareness about cutting food waste and increasing recycling in the town. West Norfolk Council cabinet member for the environment, Ian Devereux, said: “We’re delighted that Downham Market has been chosen as one of Sainsbury’s Discovery Communities, and we’d like to thank local people for the great recycling they have done so far.

“We are often asked what happens to waste once it’s collected, so we thought it would be a good opportunity for us and the town council to give the townspeople a chance to talk to all the organisations concerned, and to find out how to reduce waste and recycle right.”

The event is supporting the Plan, Eat, Save leaflets that have gone out to all households in Downham this week.

Food waste should be put inside plastic bags and put inside the kerbside food caddy.