Downham Market Amateur Swimming Club marks 40 years of making waves

Four decades of front crawl, butterfly and backstroke have been celebrated at a swimming club’s anniversary party in Downham.

Downham Market Amateur Swimming Club’s (DMASC) 40th anniversary celebrations on Saturday saw members mark the dedication of committee and club members.

Former and current members were joined by some of the club’s junior section for their party at Downham’s Jubilee Community Centre.

The group enjoyed a buffet and a disco, and former members of the committee were presented with 40th anniversary plaques.

One such member is Angela Sadler, who was involved in forming the swimming club in the 70s, and said the original idea came from a parent.

“One gentleman, whose son was a very good swimmer and who went on to swim for England, thought it would be a good idea if a swimming club was formed,” she added.

Downham Amateur Swimming Club 40th anniversary celebration at Jubilee Community Centre Current and Past Committee Members

In the club’s early days, those running it were all parents of children who used Downham pool and were not qualified teachers.

But this soon changed after the dedicated group trained with weekly visits to Chatteris.

Soon after, there were more than 100 children who were members of the club, and there was a waiting list of others who wished to join.

Mrs Sadler said: “There is a lot of satisfaction from teaching people to swim. You see those who are very scared become very confident.”

DMASC meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 7pm to 8pm at Alive Leisure in Downham.