Downham Market bonfire funds donated to charity

Members of a club in Downham have presented a cheque to a local charity, with money raised from an event they held last year.

With Bonfire Night just around the corner, Downham and District Round Table has presented Big C with £2,000, using the proceeds from last year’s fireworks event.

Chairman Ross Mann said: “It was agreed that the money raised would go to the Big C appeal as this has touched the hearts of many of the members and helpers.”

Big C is a Norfolk-based cancer charity which helps patients and their families in the area, and has one of its centres in Lynn.

The charity, which is in its 36th year, was established in 1980 and has, to date, raised more than £25 million for its Big C Appeal.

Downham and District Round Table will be holding its annual Bonfire Night event on Saturday, November 5 in Denver, with gates opening at 5.30pm and all proceeds going to local charities.

The event has been running in the village for more than 40 years, and attracts hundreds of people to Ryston Road in Denver every year.

The show includes fairground rides and a variety of stalls, in addition to the firework display.