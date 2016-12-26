Downham Market care home residents enjoy festive pantomime outing

Residents of a care home in Downham enjoyed some festive cheer during a seasonal pantomime outing recently.

Pensioners from Downham Grange nursing home got a special treat after the show when they were introduced to cast members of the Cinderella production at Lynn’s Corn Exchange.

Staff who accompanied them had made the trip possible by raising more than £700 through a sponsored walk from the home in Clackclose Road to Lynn’s railway station.

Adam Titcombe, maintenance man at the Kingsley Healthcare-run home, had been joined on the road by head chef Natalie Morton and senior carer Mandy Munden.

Mr Titcombe said: “It was really worth the effort to see the residents’ faces at the pantomime – and they were delighted to meet the cast.”

He has formed a fundraising committee of staff to support a variety of the residents’ activities.

Before the walk, they held a successful yard sale and in the new year, they are looking to organise a programme of regular events.

Mr Titcombe added: “I am up for doing anything. One idea I have is to cycle from Downham Grange to our most easterly home in East Anglia, whih is Kirkley Manor in Lowestoft.”

A spokesman for Kingsley Healthcare thanked the theatre for “generously offering cut-price tickets” to the home.

Cinderella is on at Lynn’s Corn Exchange until Saturday, December 31.

Tickets are available at: www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk