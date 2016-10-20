Downham Market care home staff take steps - in glass slippers - for clients

Staff at a nursing home in Downham are to take steps to ensure their residents enjoy a special Christmas gift.

Three workers at Downham Grange will be completing a 13-mile walk on Saturday, October 29 to raise funds for a residents’ trip to see Cinderella at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange.

Maintenance man Adam Titcombe, head chef Natalie Morton, and senior carer Mandy Munden, will be trekking from Downham to Lynn next week.

To give their sponsored event a seasonal twist, the group are appealing to anyone who can supply them with Cinderella outfits to wear whilst completing the walk.

The trio, who will be cheered off from the home in Clackclose Road in Downham by staff and residents, estimate it will take them about three hours and 45 minutes to get to Lynn train station.

Adam, an employee at the Kingsley Healthcare-run home for five years, said: “I have already raised nearly £200 in sponsorship myself and Natalie and Mandy have also been busy looking for sponsors.

“Anyone who wants to sponsor us or is able to help with costumes can make contact by ringing me at the home on 01366 387054.”

The sponsored walk will be the second event organised by a new residents’ fundraising committee spearheaded by Adam.

“I used to be a senior carer before I took over maintenance and I still love to have close contact with our residents and to help them as much as I can,” he said.

The first event is a yard sale on Saturday at 9am at the home.