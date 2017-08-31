Downham Market celebrates culture with jam-packed event schedule

Following on from the recent success of their music nights, the West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) No.8 The Old Book Shop in Downham has a long schedule of events planned.

Every third Wednesday of the month is a music evening, which are designed to allow singer-songwriters to perform to a small but appreciative audience.

Book events are held on the first Sunday of the month and give writers and poets the chance to meet and discuss their work with members of the public.

Other events they have planned include a bracelet-making workshop, Italian coffee mornings, a regular book club, and storytelling which are held during the shop’s normal opening hours.

For more details, go to the WNDA Retail Facebook page.