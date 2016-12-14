Downham Market Club holds Christmas dinner

Pupils from Wormegay Primary School entertained the dinner guests at Downham Market Club’s annual OAP Christmas dinner.

They sang an arrangement of Christmas songs and carols,much to the delight of all in attendance, and of course everyone joined in with the more well-known tunes.

OAP Dinner at Downham Market Club. MLNF16JS12081 ANL-161214-112956001

Cassie Whisler, who organised the event, was delighted with the number of guests that arrived, and the way everything ran so smoothly on the day. At this time of year, community is important, and the chance for people to get together and enjoy the company of others is part of the spirit of Christmas, and the motto of “eat, drink and be merry” was embraced by all.