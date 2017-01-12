Downham Market community centre plans are showcased

Officials in Downham have showcased their “exciting proposals” for the redevelopment of a community centre in the town.

Downham Town Council members were joined by architects from Chaplin Farrant Ltd as part of a public consultation event regarding the plans.

Members of the public were invited to the town hall on Monday to find out more about the officials’ vision for the future of the Jubilee Community Centre on Howdale Road.

Deputy town clerk Richard Davidson, David Sharman, chairman of the town hall committee, and Jerene Irwin and Mark Camidge of Chaplin Farrant Ltd hosted the consultation to explain their plans to rejuvenate the existing community centre.

Mr Davidson said: “The existing Jubilee Community Centre is a typical 1960s/70s community structure that, whilst it has served the town well, is now sad, tired and no longer fit for purpose.

“The existing design means that only one hirer is able to utilise the building at any one time and currently there is no spare capacity for new or additional regular hirers.”

The proposed layout for the centre will include a nursery, a community social area and changing rooms.

Mr Davidson added: “The extension will accommodate the existing users better and allow for flexibility of use of the centre.

“The current building requires significant improvement and is lacking in space; preventing the centre to reach its potential.”