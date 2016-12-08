Downham Market company’s tota-tree generous donation to care ward

A treatment unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been given a touch of sparkle thanks to the Downham-based CGM Group.

The Macmillan Care and Treatment Centre at the hospital now has two real Christmas trees with lights and stands after the donation from the group, which also owns the Downham Home and Garden Store on the Stonecross Industrial Estate.

A spokeswoman for the CGM Group said they were approached by one of the Macmillan nurses who works at the Lynn unit to ask if they could help add some festivity.

She added that this is one of the many charities that the group has supported in 2016, with fundraising events throughout the year.