Downham Market councillor recognised for 30 years of service to town

A town councillor in Downham has been recognised for the 30 years he has dedicated to the role.

Charlie Pyatt, 70, received a special certificate and an award featuring the famous Downham town clock at a council meeting last week to celebrate his service.

Mr Pyatt joined the town council in May 1987, and said that he had been persuaded to take on the position by fellow members.

He said: “I joined the town council in 87 after some past mayors said I should go for it, and I said ‘you’re joking’!”

At that time, Mr Pyatt owned his business in the town called C&J Electrical – which he ran for 33 years until 2015.

Mr Pyatt said that much had changed in the 30 years since he first took on the position of councillor, including the electoral system.

“When I first joined there was 12 councillors, and you had to go for an election for the position – but then they changed the system to wards.

“There have been an awful lot of changes, including this building (on Paradise Road) which we moved to from a site next to the town hall. Moving here was a great thing.”

Over the years, Mr Pyatt has been chair of the finance and property committees, and was elected mayor for the 1997-98 year.

He is also a member of the Jubilee Community Centre committee, which he described as “a fantastic step forward for the town”.

Mr Pyatt, who lives with his wife Julie in the town, has two adult children Matthew and Lucy, and is a keen runner, having completed around 30 park runs since taking up the hobby.

He plans to continue his role as town councillor for as long as he can – after then-mayor Marion Ross told the meeting she looked forward to seeing his next 30 years.

Mr Pyatt joins Tony Stacey who was recognised for his 30 years’ service last year.