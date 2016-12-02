Downham Market Deaf Association shop on the move

The association manager of a charity in West Norfolk has praised the actions of volunteers who rallied together for a shop move a couple of weeks ago.

Amanda Kenny, West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) manager, said that 32 volunteers grouped together to help relocate a book shop in Downham over a weekend after they were given 14 days’ notice to vacate the premises.

WNDA’s The Old Book Shop moved into the premises at No. 1 High Street in the town on October 15 , but were given the notice to leave on November 9 – just over three weeks later.

Mrs Kenny said the shop closed on Saturday, November 19 after trading, and volunteers helped move everything out over the weekend so they could have the book shop open at No. 8 High Street by the Monday morning.

Mrs Kenny added: “People were absolutely marvellous, some were there the whole weekend, and one volunteer has let us store stock in her shed. Everyone has been absolutely brilliant.”

WNDA had previously housed its charity shop, which sells items such as clothes, bric-a-brac and jewellery, in No. 8 High Street, but over the weekend of the November 19 and 20, the team moved its book shop into No. 8 and its charity shop into No. 3.

Mrs Kenny explained that WNDA knew there would be a risk that they would be told to move out when they took on No.1 but they did not expect it to happen so soon.

She said: “We now feel that No. 8 is a good place for the book shop to be.”

The book shop offers hearing support services six days a week, and will be running a book club.