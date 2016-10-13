Downham Market declines to affiliate to peace group

The topic of nuclear weapons probably doesn’t crop up often on Downham Town Council’s agenda, but on Tuesday the authority debated its own relationship with peace.

Mayor Marion Ross was seeking approval from the town council to subscribe to the Mayors for Peace Organisation, but the motion was unble to carry the day.

Mayors for Peace is an international organisation of cities dedicated to the promotion of peace, and when mayors subscribe, it means they support the commencement of negotiations towards the elimination of nuclear weapons by 2020.

And this was the main issue which councillors had with the proposal.

“I see a clash of interests between us going for this motion and our boys down the road who we have a long alliance with,” Douglas Lawson said.

Barry Hobbs said: “This does not sit well with me. This seems to be political, I don’t think we should come down on one side or the other. I think we are not a political town council.”

Mrs Ross said that the motion had not been raised in a political manner, but Mr Hobbs said he thought that residents might see it otherwise.

“We would like to see everyone give them [nuclear weapons] up and I see nothing wrong with that statement,” Mark Brown said.