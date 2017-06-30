Downham Market dementia cafe receives raffle funds

A vital service in Downham has been given a boost thanks to a group in the town.

Downham Dementia Cafe received a cheque for £50 from those at Downham Country Market last Monday.

The funds were the proceeds of raffles held at the country markets in the spring.

The Dementia Cafe, which helps people living with dementia as well as their carers, is held twice monthly on the third and fourth Mondays of the month from 10am to noon in the Methodist Church Hall.

Pictured are, from left: Richard Ehlers, of Downham Dementia Cafe, Country Market secretary Mo Eeles, chairman Eunice Short and Marian Game. Picture: SUBMITTED.