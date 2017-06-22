Downham Market drama group to mark 70 years at showcase

A drama group in Downham is celebrating its 70th birthday in style with a gala showcase on Sunday.

Downham Amateur Dramatics Society (DADS) will be performing a selection of sketches, excerpts and songs from across the seven decades that the group has been around.

They will also be showing their entry for the Hunstanton Festival Competition – a one-act play called Morningstar by Steve Harper.

Secretary Robert Hornett said: “Everybody’s really looking forward to it. There will be comedy, musical numbers and magic from various members of the society.”

The one-night only event will have a cabaret table layout, a smart dress code and complimentary canapes and bubbly drink on arrival.

The gala, which will be held at Downham Town Hall, will have doors open from 5.30pm and the curtain up at 6.30pm.

Tickets are £12 from LEWKS in Wales Court.

DADS will be performing the musical show The Bakewell Bake Off in October, and readings and auditions for this will be held in the coming weeks.

Readings will be held at the Jubilee Community Centre today and Monday at 7.30pm and auditions will be held on Sunday, July 2, from 10am to 2pm.

For more information, visit: www.dadsdrama.org.uk.