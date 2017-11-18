Downham Market family raises thousands for wards in memory of wife

A Downham family has raised more than £3,400 to be shared between two hospital wards which looked after their relative.

Roger Thomas was so pleased with the care his wife Margaret had received while at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital that he decided to fundraise for them.

Roger Thomas, centre, presenting a cheque to nurses from Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital's treatment room. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Margaret had been cared for in both the treatment and chemo rooms at the hospital, and these donations are Roger’s way of saying thank you.

Roger said he hopes it will help people in the future.

Money for the treatment room was donated by family and friends who attended Margaret’s funeral, which came to more than £1,670.

A prize bingo was then organised by Roger and his family at Denver Village Hall.

All prizes were donated by friends, family and businesses in Downham, and almost £1,800 was raised, which included donations received at Margaret’s father Ray Hensby’s funeral.

Roger said: “I would personally like to thank all the businesses and friends who donated the prizes to make the bingo a successful evening.”