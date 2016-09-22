Downham Market festival is like gnome other

West Norfolk’s first ever Gnomefest is coming to Hilgay on Saturday, October 1 and is promising to be a fun-filled afternoon for all the family.
Organised by Ali Dent (of Dent’s Butchers), Gnomefest will celebrate all things gnome in aid of The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House.
A barbecue, games, raffle, fancy dress competition and an impressive display of garden gnomes will all be part of the day, and the gnomes will be available to buy in exchange for a donation to the hospice.
Gnome Ranger, Ali Dent said: “Come and join us for our first ever Gnomefest – there is gnome-where you’d rather be!”
Gnomefest will start at 2pm outside Sausage House in Hilgay (PE38 0JD).
For more information, call Ali on 01366 387686.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.