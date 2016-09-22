Downham Market festival is like gnome other

West Norfolk’s first ever Gnomefest is coming to Hilgay on Saturday, October 1 and is promising to be a fun-filled afternoon for all the family.

Organised by Ali Dent (of Dent’s Butchers), Gnomefest will celebrate all things gnome in aid of The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House.

A barbecue, games, raffle, fancy dress competition and an impressive display of garden gnomes will all be part of the day, and the gnomes will be available to buy in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

Gnome Ranger, Ali Dent said: “Come and join us for our first ever Gnomefest – there is gnome-where you’d rather be!”

Gnomefest will start at 2pm outside Sausage House in Hilgay (PE38 0JD).

For more information, call Ali on 01366 387686.