Downham Market festival is out of this world

A baby show, an art exhibition and a pet show were all part of last week’s jam-packed Downham Market Festival schedule.

Youngsters embraced the event’s space theme at the baby show at the town hall last Tuesday, where prizes were handed out for the best dressed babies and children.

A Dalek, an alien and Yoda were some of the costume highlights of the day, which also included space-themed activities and a baby photographer.

On Wednesday, the town held its annual coffee morning and festival cake cutting in the town hall, which was hosted by St Edmund’s Church.

Town council officials were joined by staff from Downham business Cream Me Up Scotty who provided the apt astronaut cake for the occasion.

The festival week continued with an art exhibition, discos and the mayor’s coffee morning at the Discover Downham Heritage Centre on Friday.

Visitors got the chance to meet the mayor Frank Daymond, and also to look at the films and exhibition about the Fenland floods and history of the Downham Market Festival.

The event ended on Sunday with a fun day and a pet show, which was hosted by the Swaffham Veterinary Centre, and was held at the Jubilee Centre in the town.