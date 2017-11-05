Downham Market Freemasons offer £10k of help to community groups

Ten community groups and charities have shared a £10,000 funding package provided by a group of Downham Freemasons.

Members of the St Winnold’s Lodge presented cheques for £1,000 to each of the benefiting organisations during a gala reception at the town’s Masonic Centre.

The groups to receive donations included the Swan Centre, the Scouts, Dementia Support, the Silver Threads Club, the Silverdale Club, the Boys Brigade and the Otters Disabled Swimming Club.

There were also awards for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, MacMillan Cancer Support and Aspires, with representatives of each group explaining how the money would support their work in the area.

The money was raised by Lodge members at their meetings, social events and through personal donations.

Lodge master Julian Hunt said: “It is always a pleasure to help local charities and in this specific instance, to help so many at the same time.

“They play an important role in our community and I know that this money will be wisely spent in in continuing their great work.”

The donations also coincide with celebrations of the tercentenary of the Freemasons movement in England, which have included open days at several lodges across Norfolk.