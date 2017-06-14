Downham Market Games for a laugh

Despite earlier forecasts for the weekend, it seemed that the weather held off nicely for this year’s Downham Games.

The event has been running for six years now, and this year introduced the first ever Norfolk Wife-Carrying Championship, which was a lot of fun to watch.

Sarah and Robbie Reid, winners of the inaugural Downham Games' wife-carrying contest. MLNF17JS06446

There were a whole host of activities available though, including archery, touch rugby, athletics, cycling and an attempt to create the largest outdoor Jazzercise class in Norfolk, and much more besides.

The games were opened by Downham’s deputy mayor Yvonne Thompson, and presentations were made by Mayor Frank Daymond.

The event attracted people of all ages, all of whom joined in and made the most of the weather, although the wind did wreak a little havoc with the javelin and Nerf gun wars, but nobody seemed to mind very much.

A big feature of this year’s games was the “This Girl Can” campaign, which encourages females of all ages to take up a new sport, no matter how well they do it, and try to overcome the fear of being judged which stops many people from doing what they enjoy.

This Girl Can at the Downham Games. MLNF17JS06448

It’s a powerful message backed by Sport England and funded by the National Lottery.

The wife-carrying was won by Robbie and Sarah Reid, both 20, of Marham, who were given a barrel of beer from Two Rivers Brewery in Denver as their prize.

All in all it was a fun day for all ages, and very much a community event where people could get together and have fun, and get a little exercise too. It is all free so get yourselves along next year, if you can.

Wife-carrying competition at the Downham Gates. MLNF17JS06445