Downham Market garden centre donates funds to King’s Lynn hospital

Staff and friends of a garden centre in Downham have helped to raise almost £10,000 to support cancer patients in West Norfolk.

Tim and Julie Glover, of Downham Home and Garden, have presented a cheque for £9,469 to officials at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The money, donated to the hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Fund, has been raised over this year and last with a number of car boot sales, charity events and performances by The Strollers.

Mrs Glover said: “It has been a real community effort to raise this money with staff at the centre giving up their time at the various events.

“We would also like to thank Booker’s Cash and Carry for their support.”

Mr Glover added: “We would like to thank the community for their support. This has been a tremendous achievement.”

Hospital chief executive Jon Green thanked the Downham Home and Garden team.

“The West Norfolk community is an important part of Team QEH,” he added.