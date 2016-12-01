Downham Market gets in the festive spirit

Residents of Downham got into the festive spirit on Sunday as the town’s Christmas lights were switched on and a charity fun run saw a sea of Santas sprint through the streets.

People of all ages packed into the town square to enjoy a variety of entertainment for the switch-on event, including Hilgay Silver Band, fairground rides and face painting.

Christmas Lights Switch-On Downham Market Town Centre ANL-161128-083322009

Hundreds of people were in the town centre for the festivities, which ran from 2pm until 4.30pm, when the lights were switched on by town crier Ray Wales and deputy mayor Frank Daymond, with help from Joshua Adams-Rose and Trixi-Lei Castleton who recently won a Halloween fancy dress competition.

Alistair Cox, West Norfolk Council’s town centres manager, was compère for the event and was joined on stage by characters from Xtra Mile Entertainments including a Christmas tree and Paw Patrol dogs.

Crowds were serenaded by choirs from Downham Academy and Hillcrest Primary School, and also enjoyed a variety of festive refreshments including mulled wine, hot chestnuts and sweets.

At 3pm, a mass of red suits and white beards set off from Downham’s clock tower for a two-mile Santa Fun Run in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Christmas Lights Switch-On Downham Market Town Centre All the fun of the fair at the switch on ANL-161128-084016009

Adults and children took part in the charity run, the route of which went through the town centre, and all runners received a medal for participating.

Santa Fun Run Downham Market Town Centre ANL-161128-083948009

Christmas Lights Switch-On Downham Market Town Centre Switching on the lights, Downham's Town Crier Ray Wales, Joshua Adams-Rose, Trixi-Lei Castleton, Downham's Deputy Mayor Frank Daymond ANL-161128-083443009