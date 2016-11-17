Downham Market gets news information boards

Information boards in Downham have been updated and refurbished for visitors and locals alike in an initiative by the town council.

The boards had decayed and weathered over time, and were indecipherable.

“They should be replaced,” suggested councillor John Fox, and those words have now come to fruition.

Originally the boards had been installed by West Norfolk Council, however this year local companies were the ones who provided sponsorship for the boards to be replaced.

Mr Fox was responsible for supplying the information on the areas surrounding the boards.

He helped bring the newly-furbished boards up to date, with new photographs and diagrams to go on them.

Charles Hewitt, of Masson Seeley Signs, transformed Mr Fox’s thoughts into a weatherproof sign, for visitors and residents to enjoy.

The town council have thanked the companies who provided assistance and sponsored the implementation of the new boards, which were Barkers DBS DIY, Mapus-Smith & Lemon solicitors, Beds of Paradise, Living in Paradise furniture, Edwards Leather Craft and Masson Seeley.

All the boards have been given different titles reflecting where they are situated in the town. The Howdale, in the recreation ground; Priory Gardens, east end of Priory Road; The Railway, on Railway Road; Paradise Road, at the entrance to Paradise Road car park; the war memorial; and The Union, at the memorial playing field Lynn Road.