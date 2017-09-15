Downham Market group provides a knock-out donation to boxing club

Boxing enthusiasts in Downham have been punching the air after a group in the town donated £750 to their club.
Downham Market Boxing Club were presented with a cheque by members of Downham and District Round Table to help the club buy new equipment.
On Facebook, Downham and District Round Table said: “A really worthy cause as they train a variety of ages and abilities, and it’s all ran by volunteers.
“They have even agreed to put us through our paces at a later date.”
Pictured are: Downham and District Round Table chairman Lewis Mann, centre left and head coach Steve Kirby, centre right, with boxing club and Roundtable members.
MLNF17PM08175
