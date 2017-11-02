Downham Market groups go on display at community fair

Community groups, clubs and societies have gone on display in Downham to promote what they do in the town.

Around 18 groups were at the town hall on Saturday for Downham on Display, where they showcased the roles they play in the community.

Downham on Display at Downham Town Hall. Pictured FLtoR Alan Gosling. John Craythorne. Alexis Brand. King's Lynn & District Astronomy Society.

Formerly known as the Community Fair, Downham on Display saw exhibits from Downham Market and District Horticultural Society, Downham RAF Association (RAFA), King’s Lynn Astronomy Society and more.

A spokesman for Downham Town Council, which organised the free event, said the day coincided with Halloween Fun ‘n’ Games to increase footfall.

“Both Downham on Display and the Halloween Fun ‘n’ Games went really well this year and we’d like to thank the local community and organisations for their continuing support,” he added.

Downham on Display at Downham Town Hall. Pictured Margaret McCutcheon. Mike Lodge. Downham Margaret District Horticultural Society.

Downham on Display at Downham Town Hall. Pictured FltoR Helen Undertill. Marion Ross. Downham Trust and Friendship Group.