Downham Market heads to outer space for festival parade

Thousands of people had an out-of-this-world experience in Downham on Monday when they enjoyed the festival parade.

Dozens of floats were involved in the Downham Market Festival carnvial procession which wound its way through the streets of the town.

The 43rd Downham Market Festival Festival Carnival Parade makes it's way through the Town Centre, then heading to the Howdale. DADS 70th Birthday Gala Showcase

From stormtroopers to aliens, and from astronauts to rockets, many of those taking part embraced the festival’s Spaced Out In Downham theme during the day.

The procession, which also included walking groups and veteran, vintage and classic cars, began at Heygates Mill near to the town’s railway station and made its way through the town centre towards the Howdale.

Sports, dramatic society, and schools were all represented in the floats which helped celebrate the festival’s 43rd year.

The Cambridge Caledonian Pipe Band provided musical entertainment during the day as the first of the floats in the procession.

There was also a stunt team who rode on motorbikes who drew the crowds in.

Upon arrival at the Howdale, arena displays, fundraising stalls, funfair rides, live music, food, refreshments and an outside bar were all part of the carnival.

There was also a donation bucket collection during the day to raise funds for next year’s festival.

Denise Whiley, secretary of the Downham Market Festival Committee, said: “It all went very well and we had lots of positive comments from people.

The 43rd Downham Market Festival Festival Carnival Parade makes it's way through the Town Centre, then heading to the Howdale. Festival Float LtoR, Korbyn Cless, Rocco Corley, Finley Creasey.

“We had a very good turnout, with lots of people on holiday to the area asking what was going on.”

Mrs Whiley said the committee had hoped there would be something for everyone during the day.

A varied programme of festival events continues until Monday when the flag is lowered.

A car boot sale, fun day and pet show will be taking place at the Jubilee Centre on Sunday from 9am.

The 43rd Downham Market Festival Festival Carnival Parade makes it's way through the Town Centre, then heading to the Howdale. Mini Professors group

The 43rd Downham Market Festival Festival Carnival Parade makes it's way through the Town Centre, then heading to the Howdale. Friends of Runcton Holme School Float.

