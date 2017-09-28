Downham Market Jubilee Community Centre plans set to be discussed

Plans to rejuvenate the Jubilee Community Centre in Downham are to be heard by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee on Monday.

The proposals, submitted by Downham Town Council, include extensions to the north and south sides of the building on Howdale Road, internal refurbishment and amended access arrangements.

If approved, the application, which is recommended for approval by the planning officer, would “allow the Jubilee Community Centre to become a vibrant, modern, multi-purpose building”.

Reports from Downham Town Council to the planning committee state: “The centre has been a focal point for community clubs and groups to develop in a predominantly rural area where access to main centres and facilities can be difficult.

“If there isn’t suitable provision for these groups, there is a risk that they will simply cease to exist, along with the key role they play within the community in terms of combatting social isolation.”

The reports add: “User feedback is that the building no longer meets the needs of the wide range of groups in Downham.”

The extension to the centre would allow for an office, toilets and a changing area to be installed.

There are also plans to create an exit from the centre onto Rouses Lane, as well as additional car parking space.

According to council documents 11 letters of objection were received, and although most were supportive of the redevelopment, there were concerns about the proposal for a new exit from the site.