Downham Market Lions support local causes

Members of Downham Lions Club have been working hard to support a number of local causes recently, following successful fundraising efforts.

One such cause is Downham Community Hub, run by Independence Matters, which helps adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Welfare chairman Bob Archibald presented a cheque for £200 to the group to go towards a Christmas meal and gift for the people who attended the hub.

The club has also arranged for a young girl, who has multiple health problems, to have a MedicAlert bracelet, which will indicate her health problems and provide a contact number should an emergency situation arise.

A donation to the local osteoporosis society was made by the club to help with their fundraising quiz night.