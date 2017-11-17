Downham Market man charged in connection with theft and burglary in Stoke Ferry

A man from Downham has been charged in connection with incidents of theft and burglary which happened in Stoke Ferry on Wednesday (November 15).

Officers say at about 6.30am a Honda Civic and a Ford Focus were broken into at a property in High Street, and a black rucksack was stolen from one of the vehicles.

A Mercedes 240 was also broken into at an address in High Street between 6am and 7am.

A property on Bridge Road was broken into between 6am and 6.30am and an ornamental clock was stolen from within.

Later that day, a man was arrested in connection with the incidents and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Andrew Hood, 50, of James Scott Close, has subsequently been charged with theft, attempted theft and burglary.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, November 17), via video-link.

He has been kept in custody for a court hearing on Thursday, November 23.