Downham Market man charged with fraud over charity collections

A man from Downham will appear in court next month on fraud charges connected to suspected rogue charity collections in the town.

Dean Burtenshaw, 31, of Elderflower Way, Downham, is due before magistrates in Lynn on November 7, accused of five counts of fraud by false representation.

A police spokesman said the charges related to three incidents in which elderly women were approached by a man who was claiming to be collecting sponsorship money.

One of the incidents is said to have happened in the town’s Jubilee Close on September 1.

Another woman is said to have been approached on two occasions in the Sandfield Road area by a man claiming to be collecting sponsorship money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, between August 18 and September 1.