Downham Market man given suspended jail term for attack on train

A 23-year-old man from Downham has been found guilty of injuring a woman on a train with a crow bar.

Benjamin Jacobs, of Park Lane, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for a year, at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, August 7.

The court heard that on November 15 last year, Jacobs was on a train between Lynn and Downham when he broke an emergency cabinet and took out a 6ft crow bar after walking past a man he knew.

He then threatened the passenger with it and a struggle ensued.

A 22-year-old woman who was travelling with the man being attacked was struck on the back of the head. Members of the public then stepped in and broke up the fight.

When the train arrived at Downham, Jacobs ran away. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and was found to have concussion.

Jacobs was found guilty of one count of affray, one count of possession of an offensive weapon and one count of criminal damage.

He was sentenced to 10 months, six months and one month for each offence, all suspended for a year, to be served concurrently.

He was ordered to do 40 days of rehabilitation activity.

Investigating officer PC Craig Wolfers said: “The woman who was inadvertently caught up in the fight was not only left with concussion, she also suffered a serious setback in her mental health as a result of the incident. She has been left with an intense fear of train travel and with social anxiety.

“Jacobs deliberately damaged the train to access the offensive weapon before launching an attack on the 24-year-old man.

“Violence will not be tolerated on the railway network and Jacobs has now been dealt with by the courts.”