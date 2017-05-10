Downham Market man given suspended jail term for ignoring driving ban

A Downham man was given a suspended jail term after he breached his driving ban.

Magistrates were told on Monday that Rudi Self, 30, of Wordsworth Close, told magistrates only got behind the wheel after his partner suffered a cluster headache.

But, after police caught up with him, he also tested positive for cocaine which he took at a party two days prior to the incident on March 14.

Tests showed he had more than four times the legal driving limit of the form of the drug which is tested for in his blood.

Self, who admitted driving while disqualified, drug-driving and using a vehicle without insurance, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He was also given a further three year driving ban, ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay a £115 victim surcharge.