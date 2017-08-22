Downham Market Past Tablers make a grand gesture

A West Norfolk charity was presented with £1,000 on Thursday, to aid them in continuing their valued work.

Downham Market Past Tablers Club donated their charity show earning to the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House to show their appreciation to the worthy cause.

Club member, Steven Brighton said: “There were classic cars and super cars, such as a super lamborghini. The owners of the cars were encouraged to donate.

“We raised money for Blood Bikes last year and this year we decided on Norfolk Hospice.” MLNF17AF08323