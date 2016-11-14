Downham Market pub owners say goodbye as rent issues remain unresolved

The former owners of an award-winning micropub in Downham have said a “heartfelt goodbye” to customers after admitting that they were unable to find a way to return for trade at the premises.

The Railway Arms, located on platform one of Downham train station, closed its doors for the last time on Saturday, October 22 after a proposed rent increase.

But Ian Pinches, who owned the pub and the adjoining café, said following the closure that he continued talks with the landlord and their agents to try to come to an agreement.

He said: “We have continued to work hard with GTR (Govia Thameslink Railway) to find a way forward to enable us to return to trade at the station premises but we have been unable to resolve some fundamental issues to the satisfaction of all parties and as of today (November 12) have resolved that we must draw a line to allow all concerned to move forward to new opportunities.”

Mr Pinches thanked customers, staff and suppliers for their support over the past seven years.

The pub is due to receive a final award from Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) on Friday, November 18 at the King’s Arms in Shouldham at 7.30pm.