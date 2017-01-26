Downham Market pupils’ animal assembly fun

Pupils at a school in Downham have said ‘Kong Hei Fat Choi’ to welcome in the Chinese New Year.

Downham Preparatory School students celebrated the festival with an assembly on Tuesday, ahead of the first day of the New Year on Saturday.

Students at Downham Prepatory School and Montessori Nursery celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo: SUBMITTED.

During the assembly, principal Elizabeth Laffeaty-Sharpe wished the school a happy new year in Chinese, after which the children then greeted each other by bowing and repeating the phrase.

Then the reception class acted out the story of the animal race, which explains why each year is named after an animal, and wore animal hats they had made to do so.

Mrs Laffeaty-Sharpe then produced a replica lion’s head and a dragon cape, which some of the children used to dance around the hall.