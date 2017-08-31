Downham Market pupils earn school trip to the cinema

Students from a Downham school have been rewarded for their efforts during the summer term with a trip to the cinema.

Pupils at Nelson Academy visited The Light cinema in Wisbech for a celebratory event with governors and staff.

The selected 26 youngsters had previously been recognised at a governor’s certificate giving ceremony, with two children from each class being awarded for academic achievement or being an outstanding role model.

Principal Sarah Wilson said this was the final ‘reward event’ of the academic year following a new incentive used to encourage hard work.

She said: “The new reward system has been a great success.”

Photo: SUBMITTED.