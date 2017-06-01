Downham Market pupils help promote town’s annual sporting festival

Youngsters in Downham are working alongside the organisers of a popular sports event in the town to encourage more people of their age to take part.

As in previous years, a Downham Games-themed video has been produced and will be shown in school assemblies to show what the event is and why they should join in.

Led by head of house at Downham Market Academy Nadie Taylor, this project is an opportunity to get more people involved in the community.

Games organiser Frances Rayner said: “The 12 to 17-year-old bracket is a hard age to reach, and up until last year we saw very few young people coming and taking part.

“Mrs Taylor’s academy initiative has really boosted numbers with over 50 students coming along last year and she hopes to grow this even more this year.

“Her enthusiasm seems to be infectious and the fact that she comes along to the Games as well means that students have a friendly face they know.”

The athletics competition is the key event that they are being encouraged to come and try, and there will be a chance for them to compete in different categories on the day but also the chance for them to win points for an in-house academy trophy.

One of the themes of this year’s Games is This Girl Can, and it is also hoped students will bring their female relatives along to the event.

The Games take place on Sunday, June 11 at Downham Memorial Playing Field from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Visitors to and participants of the Downham Games can expect a jam-packed agenda for the day as usual.

From 11am-1pm, the following activities will be free of charge: tennis; squash; cricket; football; rugby; Nerf guns wars; cycling; archery; Alive Leisure; Slimming World; Little Vikings; and tug of war.

The athletics competition starts at 11am and registration starts at 10.30am. which includes: a standing high jump; standing long jump; 100m; 400m; javelin throw; and a shot put.

A six-activity event for ladies/girls will start at 11am with the chance to win Arbuckles vouchers.

Jazzercise is from 12.45pm to 1.30pm; Wife Carrying Championship is from 1.30pm; and presentations will be from 2pm.