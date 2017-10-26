Downham Market pupils join forces to paint the town Purple4Polio

Thousands of crocuses have been planted by primary school pupils in Downham for a worldwide campaign to raise awareness of polio.

Downham Rotary Club joined forces with students from three schools in the town last week as part of Purple4Polio – a project to plant millions of purple crocus corms across Britain to help stamp out polio.

The planting of 15,000 crocuses was supported by the town mayor Frank Daymond, members of the Downham In Bloom Committee, and a gardening team from West Norfolk Council.

A total of 75 youngsters and their teachers from Nelson Academy, Downham Nursery and Hillcrest Primary School took part on Tuesday, October 17, adding colour to the Memorial Playing Field and the Howdale.

A spokesman for Downham Rotary Club said: “The two sites chosen for planting were the new Community Orchard, where 45 mixed fruit trees were planted in March, and Howdale Road, a favourite park area for families.”

The Rotary Club previously planted 5,000 crocus corms at the Amiens Garden in Downham last October, meaning there are now three purple crocus sites in the town.