Downham Market pupils look to their future at post-18 day

Year 12 students at Downham Market Sixth Form got a taste of what their futures could hold at a post-18 day last Friday.

The pupils chose two 45-minute talks on topics from university life to working as a paramedic, and primary education to journalism.

Acting head of sixth form Rebecca Gladwell said: “It’s a really important day which helps inspire them to make choices for their future.

“Today is about showcasing lots of different careers and pathways.”

Among the guest speakers was Lynn News reporter Rebekah Chilvers, and one group of students who attended a session are pictured above.

They are, from left: Ashlea Hickin, Rebecca Field and Jack Gooch.