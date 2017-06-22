Downham Market pupils show off creativity on den day

Students at Nelson Academy enjoyed some time in the sunshine last Friday to coincide with Save The Children’s den day.

All of the pupils got involved with den building during the day which transformed the school field.

Den Day at Nelson Academy. Pictured in centre T.A Haley Driscal with year two pupils.

The students were asked to bring in materials to create their own dens in small groups.

Glen Rossiter, assistant principal of key stage two, said: “It was lovely to spend an afternoon in the sun working together to create dens. The children really got to showcase their creativity and were immensely proud of their work.”

Pictured are year six pupils with teacher Lisa Jack.

