Downham Market pupils show the appetite to work hard

Youngsters from Nelson Academy visited Arbuckles Restaurant for a celebratory lunch last week.

Thirty lucky children were recognised at a recent governors certificate-giving ceremony at the academy for their efforts throughout the autumn term.

Two children from each class were awarded certificates for either ‘excellent academic achievement’ or for being an ‘outstanding role model’.

This is the first “reward day” of its kind for the primary phase academy.

Acting principal Sarah Wilson said the new incentive had been a great success.

She said: “We invited parents into the academy to attend an assembly last week where the academy’s governors handed out the certificates.

“We then announced that the children would be going to Arbuckles to celebrate, which was a surprise for everyone.

“We are now looking to repeat the prize-giving and surprise celebration every term as a “well-done” to the students for all their hard work.”