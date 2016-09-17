Downham Market pupils to celebrate ‘noted liars’ thanks to fund grant

Sixteen schools in the Downham cluster are set to honour their history after securing a £100,000 Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

Starting this month, students will embark on the Noted Liars project, the title of which was inscribed on a medal found in Fenland that was given to the best village storyteller.

Pupils will learn about the stories of Walter Barrett and Arthur Randell, two local men who noted the tales from the West Norfolk Fens in a number of books published in the 1960s.

Noted Liars is a two-year programme of activities which aims to revive interest in the rural customs of 100 years ago, and will see children retell the stories to their communities through drama, music and dance.

A number of performances and presentations will take place in communities and large events, and the children will also create a permanent exhibition at Downham Heritage Centre.

Alison Hughes, headteacher of three of the schools involved, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a whole generation of local people to explore an area of our own special cultural heritage.

“It’s great to know that we are a step closer to preserving these special stories for another century.”

The cluster is all of the primary schools whose pupils go on to Downham Academy: Nelson Academy and Hillcrest in Downham, and the schools in Magdalen, Watlington, Runcton Holme, Wormegay, Wimbotsham, Shouldham, Hilgay, Ten Mile Bank, Southery, Upwell, Outwell and Denver, and will be joined by pupils from St Germans.