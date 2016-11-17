Downham Market raft races prove fruitful

The fruits of Hilgay’s raft races in August were reaped with large cheques handed over to two charities.

Sponsorship and money raised on the variety of stalls at the event was able to help the charities, Nelson’s Journey, helping bereaved children and Sue Ryder, which works with the disabled and infirmed.

Downham Rotary vice president Martin Chilvers, right, presents cheque for �1,340 to Heather Blyth of Sue Ryder. Photo: submitted. ANL-161114-153730001

Both charities received £1,340 at a meeting of Downham’s Rotary Club recently.

Sue Ryder representative Heather Blyth accepted a cheque on behalf of that charity while David Cole, of Nelson’s Journey, is pictured, left, receiving a cheque from Downham Rotary Club vice-president Martin Chilvers. Photo: SUPPLIED