Downham Market resident Winifred, 104, tries out Skype for her birthday

It isn’t often that at 104, people try out new technology, but one Downham care home resident has done just that as part of her birthday celebrations.

Ashville House resident Winifred Glasson celebrated her special day with those dearest to her, and enjoyed speaking to family on the other side of the world with a Skype call to Australia.

Son-in-law William Alderson said: “She spoke with her grandchildren in Australia via video call for the first time, and it was quite exciting for her. And to be getting involved with new technology at 104 was quite fun.”

The party also enjoyed prosecco and a buffet lunch.

Mr Alderson, who wrote a poem about Winifred in 2014, said: “We cannot praise the home enough for the help they gave us to make this happen.”