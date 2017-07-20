Downham Market residential home invites carers to launch of new care café

Staff at a nursing home in Downham are telling carers from the area “if you care, we care” by inviting them to a new care café launching next week.

Downham Grange is holding the café for carers who look after their loved ones at home, and the event will be held from 10.30am to 11.30am on Friday.

The café, in the home’s new 1950s-themed activities lounge, is to provide carers with an opportunity to meet up with those in the same position and share their problems, swap ideas or perhaps simply enjoy a chat over coffee and cakes.

They can treat the occasion as a welcome break from caring, or equally, come along with the person for whom they are caring.

Downham Grange deputy manager Sarah Ward said she was proud to be launching the new initiative which is being rolled out by Kingsley Healthcare, which owns Downham Grange, to its homes across the country.

She said: “This is our way of saying ‘if you care, we care’.

“You might work as a carer, care for a family member or just help out your neighbour by doing their shopping for them once a week. We want to say thank you to you all.

“The event will be held on the last Friday of every month; there will be no charge for the coffee, tea and homemade cakes.”

In future months, they hope to invite charity and community representatives to offer advice and signpost services.

“Of course, our event is not just for carers – we’d love to welcome along everyone from our community.”

Regional operations director James Sales said: “It is really important for our residents to still feel part of their community and this is a great way of bringing people into the home from the local area.”