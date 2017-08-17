Downham Market residents come together in memory of Norfolk dog-walker

A dog-walking community has come together in memory of Peter Wrighton who was killed walking his two dogs in East Harling.

Organised by Jurassic Bark Pet Supplies of Downham, around 25 people walked together with their dogs on Tuesday to put on a united front following the tragedy.

Dog walk starting from Jurassic Bark supplies in Downham in memory of Peter Wrighton who was murdered in East Harling

A post on Jurassic Bark’s Facebook page prior to the walk said: “In respect for Peter Wrighton who was so brutally taken, we will be having a dog walk.

“We will walk side by side, united together with our beloved dogs. Peter was a dog lover and keen walker, we shall remember this man, and we shall NOT give up on our walks, and we shall NOT give up hope that the person will be caught and punished.”

Clare Harper, who works in marketing for the business, said: “We have a great community here at Jurassic Bark, and we have all been devastated for the family and felt very sad for the dogs that witnessed everything, they must have been very scared.

“We organise walks and many of us do walk our dogs alone.

“We wanted to stand up and show we are not to be frightened and show respect for Peter, the respect he deserves. No one deserves this.

“It’s not really anything to do with Jurassic Bark, but we just thought we would see if some people might like to join us, and we hope this brings some sort of faith in humanity back to the family.”

n Alexander Palmer, 23, of Cringleford, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday charged with Mr Wrighton’s murder.

Palmer, who appeared via video link, entered no plea.