Downham Market restaurant expansion plan submitted

Plans to expand a Downham restaurant have been submitted to council officers.

The Downham Tandoori and Balti House is seeking permission to extend its premises at 54-56 High Street into the adjacent property.

The application is for listed building consent and a change of use of 52 High Street.

Documents submitted to West Norfolk Council say the property would provide additional seating areas and facilities for diners.

They added: “There will also be some internal and external alterations involved in the works which generally involve the removal of more modern additions to the Grade II listed building.”

The developer says internal works will take place in phases so the restaurant can keep trading for as long as possible.