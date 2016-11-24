Downham Market restaurant gets fancy for appeal

Staff at a restaurant in Downham came to work in fancy dress last Friday to raise money for the Children in Need appeal.

Queen Elsa from Disney’s Frozen, a pirate and a Pokemon trainer were just some of the characters that Arbuckles staff brought to life.

The restaurant workers raised £300 through donations, which was matched by Arbuckles owners John and Maxine Murphy for a total of £600.

A competition for the best dressed was also held, and prizes were awarded to two staff members who were dressed as a leopard and In The Night Garden character Igglepiggle.

A post on the Arbuckles Facebook page said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our lovely staff who took part and donated!”