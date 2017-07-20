Downham Market restaurant raises thousands for charity at 20th anniversary party

A colourful evening was enjoyed by guests at a Downham restaurant’s 20th anniversary celebrations on Sunday, which raised thousands for charity.

The special anniversary event marking two decades of service at the Downham Tandoori, on High Street, raised more than £3,500 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Anwar Ali, owner of Downham Tandoori, left, with BBC presenter Chris Hollins, host of the tandoori's 20th anniversary celebrations. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Around 200 guests enjoyed a three-course meal and refreshments at Downham Town Hall, which was followed by entertainment from G4’s Jonathan Ansell and former Strictly Come Dancing winner and presenter Chris Hollins, who hosted the event.

Fusion Strings, rock band Blue Thunder and bhangra group Achanak also played their part in the evening’s entertainment.

Anwar Ali, owner of Downham Tandoori, said: “We wanted to mark and celebrate 20 years of business in the town and are delighted to have raised so much money for EACH at the same time.

“We are delighted that so many people joined us and an excellent evening was had by all.”

Downham Tandoori's 20th anniversary celebrations at Downham Town Hall. Photo: Chris Biele, PixBeat Photo.

Mr Ali said he loves working in Downham and he feels so passionately about his business, that if he is not there, it’s like he is missing his friends.

Downham Tandoori is currently working on its expansion into a neighbouring building which will up the restaurant’s seating capacity from 60 to 100.

Jason Slack, fundraiser for EACH, said: “A huge thanks for vital funds which takes us a step closer towards building a new hospice for children and young people in Norfolk.”