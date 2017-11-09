Downham Market Rotarian receives top Rotary award

A Rotarian in Downham has been awarded a fellowship for her work on a project to help children in Belarus.

Carole Samuel received the Paul Harris Fellowship Award after giving a talk on the project at the Conference of East England’s Rotary Clubs last month.

The Downham Rotary club’s project began in the spring of 2013 when a container full of basic necessities was dispatched to the children of Korovatichi, a village in south east Belarus, where people continue to suffer the after-effects of the Chernobyl disaster.

Following the delivery, Carole, who led Downham Rotary’s International Committee, visited Korovatichi and when she returned, she decided to fundraise to improve the school facilities.

Over the next two years, Carole visited some 20 Rotary Clubs in East Anglia and with their support, and a second grant from Rotary’s eastern district, she raised £10,000.

The money has been used to install flushing toilets, washbasins, double glazing and insulation in the school’s junior block.