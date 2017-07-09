Downham Market Rotary Club welcomes new president

Downham Rotary Club has welcomed a new president to the group.

Former president Bob Linford handed his title over to Martin Chilvers at the club’s weekly meeting last Monday.

The club, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, recently held its annual dinner at Dent’s of Hilgay, which was attended by 94 guests.

Mr Chilvers, new president, said the club, which is open to both male and female members, is always pleased to welcome new members at its weekly meetings held on Mondays at the Castle Hotel in Downham.

Contact them via: www.therotaryclubofdownhammarket.co.uk.

Pictured are: Bob Linford, left, and Martin Chilvers. Photo: SUBMITTED.